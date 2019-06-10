Dr. Mary Murray, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Murray, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Mary Murray, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10333 Seminole Blvd Ste 6, Largo, FL 33778 Directions (727) 319-3020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great therapist! Really listens to you and finds the best treatment plan to follow. A little hard getting schedule I needed at first, but office manager kept me on a waiting list and called me with available times that I requested.
About Dr. Mary Murray, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1114080702
Education & Certifications
- Worked Under The Supervison Of Dr. Dennis Phipps In His Office and Conducted Groups At The University Behavioral Center
- Mental Health Services Of Osceola County
- Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology
- Hillsdale College
