Sleep Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Mary Pollice, CRNP

Sleep Medicine
4.8 (515)
Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
Overview of Mary Pollice, CRNP

Mary Pollice, CRNP is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Mary Pollice works at Sleep Disorders Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Pollice's Office Locations

    Sleep Disorders Center
    211 S 9th St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Sleep Disorders Center
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 403, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 515 ratings
    Patient Ratings (515)
    5 Star
    (457)
    4 Star
    (43)
    3 Star
    (10)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Mary Pollice, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1689669194
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Pollice, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Pollice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Pollice has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Pollice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    515 patients have reviewed Mary Pollice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Pollice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Pollice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Pollice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
