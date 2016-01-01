Mary Pollice, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Pollice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Pollice, CRNP
Overview of Mary Pollice, CRNP
Mary Pollice, CRNP is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Mary Pollice's Office Locations
-
1
Sleep Disorders Center211 S 9th St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Sleep Disorders Center2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 403, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Mary Pollice, CRNP
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Pollice has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Pollice accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Pollice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
515 patients have reviewed Mary Pollice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Pollice.
