See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Glendora, CA
Mary Sarkis, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Mary Sarkis, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.9 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Mary Sarkis, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Glendora, CA. 

Mary Sarkis works at Jacob And Associates in Glendora, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Amanda Smith, LMFT
Amanda Smith, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacob And Associates
    415 W Route 66 Ste 202, Glendora, CA 91740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 963-4467
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mary Sarkis?

    Jul 18, 2021
    I am very thankful to this great therapist, Mary Sarkis. She has been my family therapist for almost a year. She really did a great job with me and my family. She is so caring, kind, good listener, smart and talented. I feel that I was suffering every single day before starting therapy with Mary. I was like pralaized( no energy, depressed, always physically and mentally tired, couldn’t think clearly ). To be honest, Mary helped me to recover from my chronic depression and she has given me the tools to deal with life’s stress. I am very thankful and grateful to you Mary! You are such a blessing in my life. I have been working in the medical field for over 20 years and from a professional point of view, I feel very confident to refer my friends who are in need to an honest, trustworthy, caring and great therapist. Thanks Mary!
    S. M. — Jul 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mary Sarkis, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Mary Sarkis, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mary Sarkis to family and friends

    Mary Sarkis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mary Sarkis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mary Sarkis, MFT.

    About Mary Sarkis, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700975901
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Sarkis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Sarkis works at Jacob And Associates in Glendora, CA. View the full address on Mary Sarkis’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Mary Sarkis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Sarkis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Sarkis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Sarkis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mary Sarkis, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.