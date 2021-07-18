Mary Sarkis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Sarkis, MFT
Mary Sarkis, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Glendora, CA.
-
1
Jacob And Associates415 W Route 66 Ste 202, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 963-4467
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am very thankful to this great therapist, Mary Sarkis. She has been my family therapist for almost a year. She really did a great job with me and my family. She is so caring, kind, good listener, smart and talented. I feel that I was suffering every single day before starting therapy with Mary. I was like pralaized( no energy, depressed, always physically and mentally tired, couldn’t think clearly ). To be honest, Mary helped me to recover from my chronic depression and she has given me the tools to deal with life’s stress. I am very thankful and grateful to you Mary! You are such a blessing in my life. I have been working in the medical field for over 20 years and from a professional point of view, I feel very confident to refer my friends who are in need to an honest, trustworthy, caring and great therapist. Thanks Mary!
About Mary Sarkis, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1700975901
Mary Sarkis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Mary Sarkis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Sarkis.
