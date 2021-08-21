Mary Simpson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Simpson, NP
Mary Simpson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Germantown, TN.
The Light Clinic7715 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 328-6031
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Mary is knowledgeable, attentive and has a great bedside manner. I’ve been seeing Mary for years.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023181864
Mary Simpson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Mary Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.