Mary Simpson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (12)
Overview of Mary Simpson, NP

Mary Simpson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Germantown, TN. 

Mary Simpson works at The Light Clinic in Germantown, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Simpson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Light Clinic
    7715 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 328-6031
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Aug 21, 2021
    Mary is knowledgeable, attentive and has a great bedside manner. I’ve been seeing Mary for years.
    Cheryl Gammel — Aug 21, 2021
    About Mary Simpson, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023181864
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Simpson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Simpson works at The Light Clinic in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Mary Simpson’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Mary Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Simpson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

