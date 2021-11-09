Marybeth Holak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marybeth Holak, ARNP
Overview of Marybeth Holak, ARNP
Marybeth Holak, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT.
Marybeth Holak works at
Marybeth Holak's Office Locations
Cornell Scott-hill Health Center Pharmacy428 Columbus Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 503-3000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience. She took care of problems 3 other Doc's did not want to get involved with after years of pain and suffering.
About Marybeth Holak, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518067230
Marybeth Holak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Marybeth Holak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Marybeth Holak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marybeth Holak.
