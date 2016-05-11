Mathew Kummerfeldt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mathew Kummerfeldt, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mathew Kummerfeldt, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tacoma, WA.
Locations
Franciscan Inpatient Team1717 S J St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 985-1711
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Love him! Listens and remembers his patients
About Mathew Kummerfeldt, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1285818815
Frequently Asked Questions
Mathew Kummerfeldt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mathew Kummerfeldt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Mathew Kummerfeldt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mathew Kummerfeldt.
