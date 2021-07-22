Dr. Matthew Brecher, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brecher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Brecher, DC
Overview
Dr. Matthew Brecher, DC is a Chiropractor in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Dr. Brecher works at
Locations
-
1
Tampa Active Health4015 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 933-5259
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first initial visit I was impressed on how the staff reached out to help me find my way to their location. I met with Dr. Brecher and he was very thorough on what I should and not to expect from my treatment. Very comfortable personality and knowledgeable in his field. I would highly recommend Dr Brecher.
About Dr. Matthew Brecher, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brecher accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brecher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brecher works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brecher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brecher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brecher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brecher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.