Dr. Espanola accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Espanola, DC
Overview
Dr. Matthew Espanola, DC is a Chiropractor in Pawtucket, RI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 678 Central Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02861 Directions (401) 228-7122
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Matt is always very attentive to the patients needs. I always have a positive outcome after each visit. I highly recommend Matt.
About Dr. Matthew Espanola, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espanola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Espanola. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espanola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espanola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espanola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.