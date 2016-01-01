See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Duluth, MN
Matthew Evingson, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Matthew Evingson, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Matthew Evingson works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Shoulder
Elbow Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Matthew Evingson, PA-C

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1053365965
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Evingson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matthew Evingson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Matthew Evingson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Matthew Evingson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Matthew Evingson works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Matthew Evingson’s profile.

    Matthew Evingson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Evingson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Evingson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Evingson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

