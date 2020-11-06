See All Nurse Practitioners in Akron, OH
Matthew Genet, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Overview of Matthew Genet, CNP

Matthew Genet, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH. 

Matthew Genet works at Summa Health Medical Group in Akron, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Matthew Genet's Office Locations

    Summa Health Medical Group
    95 Arch St, Akron, OH 44304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 376-7000
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 06, 2020
    Saw Matt during my triple bypass surgery. I got to know him a bit during his visits to my hospital room over 5 days. Very, very decent human-being! I could not recommend him higher.
    Michael Foley — Nov 06, 2020
    About Matthew Genet, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750758520
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Genet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Matthew Genet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Matthew Genet works at Summa Health Medical Group in Akron, OH. View the full address on Matthew Genet’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Matthew Genet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Genet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Genet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Genet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

