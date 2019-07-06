See All Chiropractors in Wichita, KS
Matthew Goltl, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5.0 (2)
Overview

Matthew Goltl, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Wichita, KS. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    800 E 1st St N Ste 350, Wichita, KS 67202 (316) 262-6665

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 06, 2019
I recommend Dr. Goltl for any issues you are having. He is the best resource we have in this area, pharmaceutical or not. I went to him because my eye was twitching all day, and had been for months, FOR MONTHS! I went to my family doctor, who sent me to an eye doctor, who sent me to another doctor, who sent me back to an eye doctor, who finally said I needed a therapist. A family member told me to give him a try, so I did. I left his office with no more twitching eye. Turns out I bruised my tailbone and had a nerve that was sending a rouge signal to my eye. All I needed was a small adjustment and the nerve was no longer pinched, which resulted in normal eye function. In order to obtain different results, you need to be willing to try different methods. If you are not happy with the results you have been seeing, this is a great place to start.
Travis W. — Jul 06, 2019
About Matthew Goltl, CHIRMD

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255442521
Frequently Asked Questions

Matthew Goltl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Matthew Goltl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Goltl.

