Matthew Polacheck

Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Matthew Polacheck is a Psychologist in Los Alamitos, CA. 

Matthew Polacheck works at Corman Sahgal & Litzinger Mds in Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Corman Sahgal & Litzinger Mds
    4281 Katella Ave Ste 215, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 (714) 826-2941
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 01, 2017
    Dr Matt gave my son his voice back. Taught him how to communicate , got him off drugs , and how to be a man. We are so grateful for Dr Matt and treasure the time he spent with our son and family. We love him and wish he would write a book or we could see him forever. He changed our lives. All of our friends went to him and fee same way. This guy is so bright and incredible. Best therapist out there ( trust me we tried plenty of them ). Dr Matt we love you !!!!
    Ruby in Los Angeles, CA — Mar 01, 2017
    About Matthew Polacheck

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033317466
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

