Mattison Perez, PA

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mattison Perez, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Smithton, IL. They graduated from Southern Illinois University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.

Mattison Perez works at BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at Smithton in Smithton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine at Smithton
    4017 State Route 159 Ste 101, Smithton, IL 62285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 257-2875

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Belleville

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1003285560
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mattison Perez, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mattison Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mattison Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mattison Perez works at BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at Smithton in Smithton, IL. View the full address on Mattison Perez’s profile.

    Mattison Perez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mattison Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mattison Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mattison Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

