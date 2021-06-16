Maureen Gaine, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maureen Gaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maureen Gaine, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Maureen Gaine, NP
Maureen Gaine, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Maureen Gaine works at
Maureen Gaine's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maureen Gaine?
Highly! Intelligent and very accessible!
About Maureen Gaine, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912233347
Frequently Asked Questions
Maureen Gaine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Maureen Gaine accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maureen Gaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maureen Gaine works at
3 patients have reviewed Maureen Gaine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maureen Gaine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maureen Gaine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maureen Gaine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.