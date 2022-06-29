Overview of Maureen Hughes-Brown, APN

Maureen Hughes-Brown, APN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Nursing and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Maureen Hughes-Brown works at Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.