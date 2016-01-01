See All Nurse Practitioners in Garden City, NY
Maureen Tita, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Maureen Tita, NP

Maureen Tita, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Garden City, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Maureen Tita's Office Locations

  1. 1
    111 7th St Unit 111, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 639-1787

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Photo: Maureen Tita, NP
About Maureen Tita, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578670741
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Maureen Tita has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Maureen Tita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Maureen Tita. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maureen Tita.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maureen Tita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maureen Tita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

