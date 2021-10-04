See All Nurse Practitioners in Boca Raton, FL
May Rosenzweig, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

May Rosenzweig, ARNP

Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of May Rosenzweig, ARNP

May Rosenzweig, ARNP is an Adult Health Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL. 

May Rosenzweig works at Glades Medical Group in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

May Rosenzweig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David B. Hevert MD PA
    3848 Fau Blvd Ste 210, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 394-3088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Cardiovascular Diseases
Chronic Diseases
Dementia
Adult Cardiovascular Diseases
Chronic Diseases
Dementia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Cardiovascular Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with May Rosenzweig?

    Oct 04, 2021
    She’s excellent. Caring and willing to take the time necessary to fully understand what you’re feeling.
    Mary M. — Oct 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: May Rosenzweig, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with May Rosenzweig, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending May Rosenzweig to family and friends

    May Rosenzweig's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with May Rosenzweig

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about May Rosenzweig, ARNP.

    About May Rosenzweig, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972581494
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • 1997-1999
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    May Rosenzweig, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if May Rosenzweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    May Rosenzweig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    May Rosenzweig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    May Rosenzweig works at Glades Medical Group in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on May Rosenzweig’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed May Rosenzweig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with May Rosenzweig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with May Rosenzweig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with May Rosenzweig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you May Rosenzweig, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.