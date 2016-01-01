See All Family Doctors in Woodbury, NJ
Megan Carpenter, APN

Family Medicine
4.8 (130)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Megan Carpenter, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. 

Megan Carpenter works at Jefferson Health Woodbury in Woodbury, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Woodbury
    159 S Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 130 ratings
    Patient Ratings (130)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Megan Carpenter, APN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1750892030
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Carpenter, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Megan Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Carpenter works at Jefferson Health Woodbury in Woodbury, NJ. View the full address on Megan Carpenter’s profile.

    130 patients have reviewed Megan Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Carpenter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

