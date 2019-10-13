See All Family Doctors in Lubbock, TX
Megan Green, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Megan Green, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. 

Megan Green works at UMC Craig Barker, MD in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UMC Family Medicine - Craig Barker, MD
    6205 43rd St, Lubbock, TX 79407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 749-2263
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 13, 2019
    We have been going to Megan Green for years. I appreciate Megan's attentiveness. She has always answered all my questions, and she is very reassuring. I highly recommend her.
    TXCyn — Oct 13, 2019
    Photo: Megan Green, PA-C
    About Megan Green, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548592355
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Green, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Megan Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Megan Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Green works at UMC Craig Barker, MD in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Megan Green’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Megan Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

