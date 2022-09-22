Dr. Megan Gwinn, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gwinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Gwinn, DC
Dr. Megan Gwinn, DC is a Chiropractor in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Logan Chiropractic College.
Gwinn Chiropractic Center4401 W Main St, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 277-6260Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Meritain Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Megan is amazing! I was in a LOT of pain from a fellow who decided to Nascar race it on an on ramp and BAM. My neck was messed up in two places and my lower back was having issues. After nothing helped,I went to the chiro for the first time in my life. I was nervous and had no idea how this would help. Doc explained everything to me and walked me through all we would do. Months later and my quality of life is better than a hot, butter biscuit in your belly on a Saturday morn'! This is one is the best decisions I've made in my entire life, and the physical and emotional relief has almost been surreal (kind of like when they stopped making the "Land Before Time" movies.... way too many! So glad that's over!) I trust her fully when she's doing her work and I like what I've learned about my own health and how something in my alignment in my spine, neck, hips, etc. effects so much else I would have never thought of. She also caught what my GP didn't - HAPPY and RECOMMEND.
- Chiropractic
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1922310382
- Logan Chiropractic College
- Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Dr. Gwinn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gwinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gwinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gwinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.