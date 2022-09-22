See All Chiropractors in Belleville, IL
Dr. Megan Gwinn, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Megan Gwinn, DC

Chiropractic
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Megan Gwinn, DC is a Chiropractor in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Logan Chiropractic College.

Dr. Gwinn works at Gwinn Chiropractic Center in Belleville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Gwinn Chiropractic Center
    4401 W Main St, Belleville, IL 62226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 277-6260
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Adult Scoliosis
Arthritis
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Adult Scoliosis
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Female Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Graston Technique® Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Infantile Colic Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Torticollis Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Meritain Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gwinn?

    Sep 22, 2022
    Dr. Megan is amazing! I was in a LOT of pain from a fellow who decided to Nascar race it on an on ramp and BAM. My neck was messed up in two places and my lower back was having issues. After nothing helped,I went to the chiro for the first time in my life. I was nervous and had no idea how this would help. Doc explained everything to me and walked me through all we would do. Months later and my quality of life is better than a hot, butter biscuit in your belly on a Saturday morn'! This is one is the best decisions I've made in my entire life, and the physical and emotional relief has almost been surreal (kind of like when they stopped making the "Land Before Time" movies.... way too many! So glad that's over!) I trust her fully when she's doing her work and I like what I've learned about my own health and how something in my alignment in my spine, neck, hips, etc. effects so much else I would have never thought of. She also caught what my GP didn't - HAPPY and RECOMMEND.
    TENS4LIFE — Sep 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Megan Gwinn, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Megan Gwinn, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gwinn to family and friends

    Dr. Gwinn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gwinn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Megan Gwinn, DC.

    About Dr. Megan Gwinn, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922310382
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Logan Chiropractic College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, Missouri
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Gwinn, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gwinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gwinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gwinn works at Gwinn Chiropractic Center in Belleville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gwinn’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwinn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gwinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gwinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Megan Gwinn, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.