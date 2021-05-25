See All Counselors in Fort Wayne, IN
Super Profile

Megan Kostrubanic, LMHC

Counseling
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Megan Kostrubanic, LMHC is a Counselor in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Megan Kostrubanic works at Thrive Therapy and Integrated Wellness, LLC in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thrive Therapy and Integrated Wellness, LLC
    2420 N Coliseum Blvd Ste 206, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 582-2604
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 11:00am
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Aftercare for Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Treatment Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 25, 2021
    Great experience - have never stuck with therapy before because I was never made to feel comfortable. This time, it was totally different for me. I believe now I will finally stick with it!
    Thrive Therapy — May 25, 2021
    Photo: Megan Kostrubanic, LMHC
    About Megan Kostrubanic, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144600982
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University
