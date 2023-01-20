See All Audiology Technology in St Petersburg, FL
Megan Posey, AUD

Audiology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Megan Posey, AUD is an Audiology in St Petersburg, FL. 

Megan Posey works at St. Luke's Hearing Services - St. Petersburg in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Hearing Services - St. Petersburg
    9400 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 510-8261
  2. 2
    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tampa
    13303 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (689) 214-5631
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr Posey was excellent
    Anonymous — Jan 20, 2023
    Photo: Megan Posey, AUD
    About Megan Posey, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316551955
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Posey, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Posey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Megan Posey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Megan Posey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Posey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Posey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Posey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

