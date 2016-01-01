Megan Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Lane, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Megan Lane, PA is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID.
Megan Lane works at
Locations
-
1
Boise Orthopedic Clinic1075 N Curtis Rd Ste 300, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 367-3330
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Megan Lane, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1326380544
