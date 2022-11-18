See All Family Doctors in Georgetown, SC
Megan Patrick, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Megan Patrick, FNP-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Megan Patrick, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, SC. 

Megan Patrick works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Georgetown, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Georgetown
    1075 N Fraser St # 1075, Georgetown, SC 29440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 527-4442
  2. 2
    Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Georgetown
    1075 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 527-4442

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Megan Patrick?

    Nov 18, 2022
    I needed some specialist for problems I was having, and Megan found and referred me to the right doctors to help me. During Covid I would have been lost without her. She never tired of my questions ( that turned out to be allergies that started at 59 year old) till I found a way to manage. Megan is professional, compassionate,and a great physician.
    Suzanne Frazier — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Megan Patrick, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Megan Patrick, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Megan Patrick to family and friends

    Megan Patrick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Megan Patrick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Megan Patrick, FNP-C.

    About Megan Patrick, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801419213
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Patrick, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Patrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Megan Patrick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Megan Patrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Patrick works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Georgetown, SC. View the full address on Megan Patrick’s profile.

    Megan Patrick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Patrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Patrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Patrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Megan Patrick, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.