Megan Patrick, FNP-C
Megan Patrick, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, SC.
Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Georgetown1075 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 527-4442
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
I needed some specialist for problems I was having, and Megan found and referred me to the right doctors to help me. During Covid I would have been lost without her. She never tired of my questions ( that turned out to be allergies that started at 59 year old) till I found a way to manage. Megan is professional, compassionate,and a great physician.
About Megan Patrick, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1801419213
