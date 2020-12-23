Megan Stiehr, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Stiehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Stiehr, PA-C
Overview
Megan Stiehr, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Stockton, CA.
Megan Stiehr works at
Locations
Stockton Medical Plaza Specialty Care2545 W Hammer Ln, Stockton, CA 95209 Directions (209) 957-7050
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan Stiehr?
Megan was thorough and very caring. She clearly knows what she is talking about. Her bedside manner made me feel at ease. She took her time and made me feel like I was the only patient she had. I look forward to my follow up visit and healing.
About Megan Stiehr, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1326219965
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Stiehr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Stiehr accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Stiehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan Stiehr works at
2 patients have reviewed Megan Stiehr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Stiehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Stiehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Stiehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.