Megan White, LPCMH
Offers telehealth
Megan White, LPCMH is a Counselor in Wilmington, DE.
Locations
The Center for Healing Conversations LLC1608 Newport Gap Pike, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 307-1409
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My therapist gave me Megan's name, as he knew I was looking for a therapist for my daughter. (started age 7, is now 9) My daughter has experienced a lot of pain, anxiety, and other issues, most of which stem from domestic violence. Meeting Megan is one of the best choices I've made in parenting. I wish my child didn't need it, but at least we have her. She listens, provides guidance, and has many ways to get my daughter to talk, if she doesn't want to. We're very lucky to have found her.
About Megan White, LPCMH
- Counseling
- English
- 1487906558
