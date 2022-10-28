Meghan Seno has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Meghan Seno
Overview
Meghan Seno is a Physician Assistant in Fredericksburg, VA.
Meghan Seno works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Virginia Internal Medicine912 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 656-2800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Meghan Seno?
Persistent listener to a patient's worries and complaints. Isn't satisfied with half solutions to a patients' problems. A distinctly beneficial medical care provider! Perhaps the best Physician Assistant that I have met.
About Meghan Seno
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1669985651
Frequently Asked Questions
Meghan Seno accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meghan Seno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Meghan Seno works at
3 patients have reviewed Meghan Seno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meghan Seno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meghan Seno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meghan Seno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.