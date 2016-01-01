See All Nurse Practitioners in Detroit, MI
Meiray Khoury, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Meiray Khoury, NP

Meiray Khoury, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI. 

Meiray Khoury works at Healthworks Med Group of Michigan PC in Detroit, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Meiray Khoury's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthworks Med Group of Michigan PC
    660 Woodward Ave Ste 2430, Detroit, MI 48226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 457-9355

About Meiray Khoury, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932552700
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Meiray Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Meiray Khoury works at Healthworks Med Group of Michigan PC in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Meiray Khoury’s profile.

Meiray Khoury has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Meiray Khoury.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meiray Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meiray Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

