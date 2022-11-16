See All Physicians Assistants in Augusta, GA
Melania Velasquez, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Melania Velasquez, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Melania Velasquez, PA is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA. 

Melania Velasquez works at Practice in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Thomas Clements, PA
Thomas Clements, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Melania Velasquez?

    Nov 16, 2022
    Melania Velasquez, PA, is such an amazing woman. She takes the time to listen to you and make you comfortable during examinations. I saw her at an appointment with Urogynecology, and everyone involved in that practice was so kind. Melania is one of the nicest people I've ever met and she even inquired about my ongoing situation with pain management, asking why they hadn't offered opioid-free pain management options I'd never even heard of. She's wonderful all around & I cannot recommend AU Urogynecology more. I went there with the concern of pelvic floor dysfunction and they went above and beyond to diagnose me and provide treatment options. The referral to pelvic floor PT was quick and they gave me the PT's contact information beforehand so I could get in ASAP. The sheer amount of care Melania exuded from the moment she stepped into the room was just so obvious. She genuinely wants the best for you, and so does everyone else at AU Urogynecology. Melania may be my favorite person ever.
    Michelle Lee — Nov 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Melania Velasquez, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Melania Velasquez, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Melania Velasquez to family and friends

    Melania Velasquez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Melania Velasquez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Melania Velasquez, PA.

    About Melania Velasquez, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770917833
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melania Velasquez, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melania Velasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melania Velasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melania Velasquez works at Practice in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Melania Velasquez’s profile.

    Melania Velasquez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melania Velasquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melania Velasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melania Velasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Melania Velasquez, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.