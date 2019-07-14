Melanie Alexander, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melanie Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melanie Alexander, LMHC
Melanie Alexander, LMHC is a Counselor in Mary Esther, FL.
Locations
Turning Point Center124 E Miracle Strip Pkwy Ste 302, Mary Esther, FL 32569 Directions (850) 243-8086
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Without a doubt, trusting her was the best decision I ever made! Within our first hour session, I noticed a positive change in my self-image after being reminded of the importance of self-forgiveness. Her "down to earth" personailty provides a comfortable, non-judgmental atmosphere. Her witty humor never fails to dissolve the negative energy at the perfect moment. She gives practical, blunt, yet honest advice. She's very intuitive even at times I struggle to verbalize what I'm currently thinking or feeling, always empathetic and reassuring when I'm questioning my sanity at times and that I am never alone!!! She has a gentle approach to processing any past trauma that refrains from re-traumatizing. She has taught me how to identify unrealistic thoughts/fears to make positive changes that leads to experiencing complete healing. Lastly, she's given me hope and purpose in life by becoming an art therapist to pay it forward by using my pain to help change lives as she has changed mine.
- Counseling
- English
