Dr. Melanie Biggs, PHD

Medical Psychology
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melanie Biggs, PHD is a Medical Psychologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ut Southwestern Graduate School Of Biomedical Science (PHD) and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.

Dr. Biggs works at Center for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dallas, Texas in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maze of Life Resource Center
    12700 Hillcrest Rd Ste 125, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 307-1729
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkland Health And Hospital System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Clinical Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Mild Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Mild Depression Chevron Icon
Moderate Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relapse Prevention Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Situational Depression Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2020
    Making an appointment with Dr. Biggs is BEST decision I’ve made in the course of my treatment. She’s AMAZING! She truly cares about her patients, listens, and takes time to ensure they fully understand their condition(s). I honestly cannot express how thankful I am to have met her. I highly recommend Dr. Melanie Biggs.
    About Dr. Melanie Biggs, PHD

    • Medical Psychology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619939626
    Education & Certifications

    • Diplomate & Founding Fellow Of The Academy Of Cognitive Therapy
    • Ut Southwestern Graduate School Of Biomedical Science (PHD)
    • Southern Methodist University
