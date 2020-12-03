Dr. Melanie Biggs, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Biggs, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melanie Biggs, PHD is a Medical Psychologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ut Southwestern Graduate School Of Biomedical Science (PHD) and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Biggs works at
Maze of Life Resource Center12700 Hillcrest Rd Ste 125, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (469) 307-1729Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Making an appointment with Dr. Biggs is BEST decision I’ve made in the course of my treatment. She’s AMAZING! She truly cares about her patients, listens, and takes time to ensure they fully understand their condition(s). I honestly cannot express how thankful I am to have met her. I highly recommend Dr. Melanie Biggs.
- Medical Psychology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Diplomate & Founding Fellow Of The Academy Of Cognitive Therapy
- Ut Southwestern Graduate School Of Biomedical Science (PHD)
- Southern Methodist University
