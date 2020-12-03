Overview

Dr. Melanie Biggs, PHD is a Medical Psychologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ut Southwestern Graduate School Of Biomedical Science (PHD) and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Biggs works at Center for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dallas, Texas in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.