See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Melanie Drury Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Melanie Drury

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Melanie Drury

Melanie Drury is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Deidra Sanders, APRN
Deidra Sanders, APRN
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jennifer Blackburn, APRN
Jennifer Blackburn, APRN
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Melanie Drury's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1941 Bishop Ln Ste 800, Louisville, KY 40218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 428-9573
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Melanie Drury?

    Photo: Melanie Drury
    How would you rate your experience with Melanie Drury?
    • Likelihood of recommending Melanie Drury to family and friends

    Melanie Drury's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Melanie Drury

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Melanie Drury.

    About Melanie Drury

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952885998
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melanie Drury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melanie Drury has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Drury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Drury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Drury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Melanie Drury?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.