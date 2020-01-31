See All Nurse Practitioners in Barbourville, KY
Melanie Dykes, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Melanie Dykes, APRN

Melanie Dykes, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Barbourville, KY. 

Melanie Dykes works at Comprehensive Mri Center LLC in Barbourville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melanie Dykes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Mri Center LLC
    215 Treuhaft Blvd Ste 3, Barbourville, KY 40906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 546-6624
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 31, 2020
    Melanie is one of the most caring nurse practitioner I’ve ever seen. She always takes a lot of time with her patients and tries everything she can until she finds the answer to your problems.
    Wanda Sue Mills — Jan 31, 2020
    About Melanie Dykes, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578756821
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melanie Dykes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Melanie Dykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melanie Dykes works at Comprehensive Mri Center LLC in Barbourville, KY. View the full address on Melanie Dykes’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Melanie Dykes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Dykes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Dykes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Dykes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

