Melanie Dykes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melanie Dykes, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Melanie Dykes, APRN
Melanie Dykes, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Barbourville, KY.
Melanie Dykes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Melanie Dykes' Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Mri Center LLC215 Treuhaft Blvd Ste 3, Barbourville, KY 40906 Directions (606) 546-6624
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melanie Dykes?
Melanie is one of the most caring nurse practitioner I’ve ever seen. She always takes a lot of time with her patients and tries everything she can until she finds the answer to your problems.
About Melanie Dykes, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578756821
Frequently Asked Questions
Melanie Dykes accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melanie Dykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melanie Dykes works at
2 patients have reviewed Melanie Dykes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Dykes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Dykes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Dykes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.