Melanie Frederixon

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Overview of Melanie Frederixon

Melanie Frederixon is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Melanie Frederixon works at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melanie Frederixon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 301-8000
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Jun 15, 2017
    Knowledgeable PCP with the best intent and is obvious to be a strong advocate for the best solution for her patients.
    Phoenix, AZ — Jun 15, 2017
    About Melanie Frederixon

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093051310
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melanie Frederixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melanie Frederixon works at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Melanie Frederixon’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Melanie Frederixon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Frederixon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Frederixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Frederixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

