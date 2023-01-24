See All Nurse Practitioners in Russellville, AL
Melanie Malone, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Melanie Malone, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Russellville, AL. 

Melanie Malone works at Family medical clinic/medexpress Russellville, al in Russellville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Family Medical Clinic
    1369 George Wallace Hwy, Russellville, AL 35654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 331-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Helen Keller Hospital

Birth Control
Contraceptive Counseling
Diabetes
Birth Control
Contraceptive Counseling
Diabetes

Birth Control Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Melanie Malone, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, Spanish
    • 1851473102
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Alabama Huntsville
