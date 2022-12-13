See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Sunrise, FL
Dr. Melanie Reese, OD

Optometry
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Melanie Reese, OD

Dr. Melanie Reese, OD is an Optometrist in Sunrise, FL. 

Dr. Reese works at Reese Vision Care in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reese's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reese Vision Care
    3801 N University Dr Ste 301, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 13, 2022
    An optometrist you can always trust and depend on, she's very calm and cool staff also I will highly recommend
    sue — Dec 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Melanie Reese, OD
    About Dr. Melanie Reese, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1528169018
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melanie Reese, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

