Dr. Melanie Reese, OD
Overview of Dr. Melanie Reese, OD
Dr. Melanie Reese, OD is an Optometrist in Sunrise, FL.
Dr. Reese works at
Dr. Reese's Office Locations
Reese Vision Care, 3801 N University Dr Ste 301, Sunrise, FL 33351
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
An optometrist you can always trust and depend on, she's very calm and cool staff also I will highly recommend
About Dr. Melanie Reese, OD
- Optometry
- English, Creole
- 1528169018
Dr. Reese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reese accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Reese works at
Dr. Reese speaks Creole.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.