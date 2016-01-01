See All Dermatologists in Huntersville, NC
Melinda Asfaw, PA-C

Dermatology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melinda Asfaw, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Huntersville, NC. 

Melinda Asfaw works at Novant Health Northlake Dermatology in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Northlake Dermatology
    Novant Health Northlake Dermatology
    9604 Holly Point Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078
    About Melinda Asfaw, PA-C

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1568524023
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

