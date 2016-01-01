Melinda Venett accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melinda Venett, LPC
Overview
Melinda Venett, LPC is a Counselor in New London, CT.
Melinda Venett works at
Locations
Believe in Yourself LLC300 State St Ste 307, New London, CT 06320 Directions (860) 639-7728
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Melinda Venett, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Melinda Venett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melinda Venett works at
Melinda Venett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Venett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melinda Venett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melinda Venett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.