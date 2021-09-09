Melissa Adams, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Adams, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa Adams, LMHC is a Counselor in Pensacola, FL.
Melissa Adams works at
Locations
-
1
Stone Ridge Counseling Center Inc.9013 University Pkwy Ste C, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 380-8320
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Melissa has helped me get through some very tough times and I am thankful for her to thoughtful approach to care. I started seeing her after an illness, during a time of extreme anxiety, and during a period of grief. I highly recommend her. She listens, gives important insight, good advice, and I appreciate the use of cognitive based therapy as treatment for OCD and anxiety. Her counsel is the best gift I have given myself and I am very thankful for her help.
About Melissa Adams, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1285620823
Melissa Adams works at
