Dr. Melissa Agramonte, OD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Agramonte, OD
Dr. Melissa Agramonte, OD is an Optometrist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Dr. Agramonte works at
Dr. Agramonte's Office Locations
Glass Vision Associates1001 SW 2nd Ave Ste 4000, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 391-2362
- Aetna
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor, she was able to fix my reading issue immediately. She is patient when you want to take time and try different corrections. Friendly and personable, highly recommended.
About Dr. Melissa Agramonte, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1396151486
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agramonte has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agramonte accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Agramonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Agramonte works at
Dr. Agramonte speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Agramonte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agramonte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agramonte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.