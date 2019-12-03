Melissa Dearing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Dearing, PSY
Overview
Melissa Dearing, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1141 W Shaw Ave Ste 203, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 449-2730
Very sincere , thorough , and knows her field. Growth beyond the expected has been made within myself and continuously am surprising myself with how much more there is to be had.
About Melissa Dearing, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760403950
2 patients have reviewed Melissa Dearing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
