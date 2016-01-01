Melissa Lee, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Lee, PA
Overview of Melissa Lee, PA
Melissa Lee, PA is a Physician Assistant in Charleston, SC.
Melissa Lee's Office Locations
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Melissa Lee, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1144254855
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Lee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
