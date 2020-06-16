Melissa Lumpkin, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Lumpkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Lumpkin, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Melissa Lumpkin, FNP-C
Melissa Lumpkin, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Covington, LA.
Melissa Lumpkin's Office Locations
Lakeview Circle Primary Care130 Lakeview Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 892-6858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Melissa Lumpkin, FNP for your Primary Health Care needs. She is very easy to communicate with and offers a relaxed atmosphere. Melissa’s office is clean, the staff is friendly and my visits have been very timely. Should you have health needs of a specialized nature, you can not do better than the Lakeview Regional Group. I am pleased to recommend Melissa Lumpkin.
About Melissa Lumpkin, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Melissa Lumpkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Lumpkin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Lumpkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Melissa Lumpkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Lumpkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Lumpkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Lumpkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.