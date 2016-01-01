Melissa Madalone accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Madalone, NP
Offers telehealth
Melissa Madalone, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY.
Melissa Madalone works at
Internal Medicine Associates
2315 VICTORY BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10314
(718) 477-6900
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720213606
Melissa Madalone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Madalone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Madalone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.