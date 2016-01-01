Melissa Mason has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Mason, PA
Overview
Melissa Mason, PA is a Physician Assistant in Madison, WI.
Locations
University of Wisconsin Health University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics E600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792 Directions (608) 263-5442
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Melissa Mason, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1093175267
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Mason accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.