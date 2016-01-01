Melissa Matina, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Matina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Melissa Matina, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clifton, NJ.
Melissa Matina's Office Locations
HVA Medical Group4 Brighton Rd Ste 401, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 777-7727
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003324526
Melissa Matina accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Matina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Matina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Matina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.