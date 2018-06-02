See All Physicians Assistants in Portsmouth, VA
Melissa McCrary, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Melissa McCrary, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Portsmouth, VA. 

Melissa McCrary works at Bon Secours Neuroscience Center for Pain Management in Portsmouth, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours Neuroscience
    3315 HIGH ST, Portsmouth, VA 23707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 399-0759
  2. 2
    1100 Volvo Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 389-5370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Pinched Nerve in Back
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Pinched Nerve in Back

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Melissa McCrary, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679517502
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa McCrary, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa McCrary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa McCrary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa McCrary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Melissa McCrary. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa McCrary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa McCrary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa McCrary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

