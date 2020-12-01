Melissa Prior, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Prior is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Prior, APN
Overview of Melissa Prior, APN
Melissa Prior, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hackensack, NJ.
Melissa Prior works at
Melissa Prior's Office Locations
Michael Sbarra MD20 Prospect Ave Ste 705, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 880-4949
Ratings & Reviews
Melissa is the Nurse Practioner who examined me on my first visit at the office of Dr. Keanchong. I had some serious concerns about issues I was having and a little skeptical of not meeting with the doc. first. Melissa was so incredible! So kind and sweet too. She was SO patient and sincerely cared about how I was feeling. She explained everything without rushing me, incl. things other doc's hadn't mentioned. I was told by other docs that I needed a biopsy, she recommend. the same. I had been so scared to do the proced., but she made me feel so at ease that I trusted her and made the appt. I can't begin to tell you how grateful I am to hv had her do the procedure. She performed the proced. so professionally, explaining everything before she did anything. It really helped me get thru it. She also gave me a med. to relax my uterus which helped lessen the pain. I can't even say the proced. was painful afterall. I'm so glad I found her! I want her for all of my visits!
About Melissa Prior, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316386758
Melissa Prior works at
