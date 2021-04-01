See All Nurse Practitioners in Glen Burnie, MD
Melissa Rieben, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Melissa Rieben, CRNP

Melissa Rieben, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Glen Burnie, MD. 

Melissa Rieben works at BALTIMORE WASHINGTON HEALTH SERVICES in Glen Burnie, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melissa Rieben's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Right Fit At Baltimore Washington Medical Center
    301 Hospital Dr Ste 801, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8170
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Have been seeing Melissa for a while. She is very professional,caring I love seeing her about all my health needs! Highly recommend her!
    Mrs. Stacy Breece — Apr 01, 2021
    Photo: Melissa Rieben, CRNP
    About Melissa Rieben, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720485162
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Rieben has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Rieben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Rieben works at BALTIMORE WASHINGTON HEALTH SERVICES in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Melissa Rieben’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Melissa Rieben. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Rieben.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Rieben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Rieben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

