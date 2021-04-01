Melissa Rieben has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Rieben, CRNP
Overview of Melissa Rieben, CRNP
Melissa Rieben, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Glen Burnie, MD.
Melissa Rieben works at
Melissa Rieben's Office Locations
The Right Fit At Baltimore Washington Medical Center301 Hospital Dr Ste 801, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8170
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Melissa for a while. She is very professional,caring I love seeing her about all my health needs! Highly recommend her!
About Melissa Rieben, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720485162
Melissa Rieben accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Rieben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Melissa Rieben. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Rieben.
