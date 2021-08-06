Melissa Rochman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Rochman, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa Rochman, PSY is a Psychologist in Marlton, NJ.
Melissa Rochman works at
Locations
Center for Family Guidance PC765 Route 70 E, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 983-3900
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Rochman. Dr. Rochman has been instrumental in working their very challenging issues and has a wealth of knowledge and transferable therapeutic skills she offers her clients. I experienced tremendous change and growth with Dr. Rochman as my therapist.
About Melissa Rochman, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1902023138
Frequently Asked Questions
